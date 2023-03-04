Business honor society inducts new members

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A business honor society at WVU Parkersburg adds to their membership with inducting students and honorary members this week.

Omicron Pi Chapter of Delta Mu Delta inducted students Tyler Bumgarner, Jenny Dixon, Bradley Emerick, Alex Hendrickson, Adam Hoschar, Ryan Malson, Angel Spangler and Michael Yonis III.

Honorary members inducted include Dr. Torie Jackson, Interim President, WVU Parkersburg; Wendy Shriver, Executive Director, Discovery World on Market; Amanda Stevens, Executive Director, Downtown PKB; Benjamin Poling, President, McDonough, Eddy, Poling & Baylous A.C.; Rachel Poling, Accountant, McDonough, Eddy, Poling & Baylous A.C.; Lauriel Rader, Administrative Associate, WVU Parkersburg; and Melody Hatfield, Instructor, WVU Parkersburg.

WVU Parkersburg’s Omicron Pi chapter of Delta Mu Delta was established in 2019. It fosters the well-being of its individual members and the business community through life-time membership.

Delta Mu Delta is an international business honor society that recognizes students with exceptional academic achievement in bachelor’s degree programs in Business Administration. It was founded in Nov. 18, 1913, by the Dean of Harvard University and four professors from Yale University and New York University and currently has almost 200 chapters worldwide.

