The Cabin Fever Festival has returned to City of Pomeroy

Pomeroy Cabin Fever Festival
Pomeroy Cabin Fever Festival(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Cabin Fever Festival was introduced to the city of Pomeroy in 2018 but since that date they have only been able to put on the festival successfully two times. due to flooding, the pandemic and other factors.

The festival was originally planned to get people outside of their houses as Winter turns to Spring.

Live music, food trucks and more activities are involved in the festival this year.

Front Paige Owner, Paige Cleek, says the festival returning to town this year will help boost the local economy.

“Yes, it brings people from all over the area from several miles out and it’s a huge impact on business i creates foot traffic. People see your window front and store fronts and they want to pop in to see what you’ve got, they eat at your restaurants plus we have food trucks in town so we have lots of options today. Lot’s of stuff to do,” Cleek said.

The city of Pomeroy hosts other events throughout the year to help draw visitors in from different counties and even states.

“It’s great to see the city full. I never get enough of it every year,” said Cleek.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
A slight risk for severe thunderstorms is in place for the southwestern portion of the Mid-Ohio...
Active Weather Ahead for the Mid-Ohio Valley
The Parkersburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety...
Parkersburg Detachment of WVSP to conduct a sobriety check point on March 9
Keith Wood
Former sheriff set for arraignment on charges related to time in office
Mudslide on Dupont road
UPDATE: Reported mudslide along Dupont Road

Latest News

handcuff
A Parkersburg Police Officer has sustained a head injury following a pursuit of a wanted Parkersburg man
The film series will run this summer.
Peoples Bank Theatre will host a sensory-friendly film series
Business honor society inducts new members
Kimberly Fulton and Daniel Fulton
Candlelight memorial remembering Kimberly and Daniel Fulton to be held