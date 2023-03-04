The Cabin Fever Festival has returned to City of Pomeroy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Cabin Fever Festival was introduced to the city of Pomeroy in 2018 but since that date they have only been able to put on the festival successfully two times. due to flooding, the pandemic and other factors.

The festival was originally planned to get people outside of their houses as Winter turns to Spring.

Live music, food trucks and more activities are involved in the festival this year.

Front Paige Owner, Paige Cleek, says the festival returning to town this year will help boost the local economy.

“Yes, it brings people from all over the area from several miles out and it’s a huge impact on business i creates foot traffic. People see your window front and store fronts and they want to pop in to see what you’ve got, they eat at your restaurants plus we have food trucks in town so we have lots of options today. Lot’s of stuff to do,” Cleek said.

The city of Pomeroy hosts other events throughout the year to help draw visitors in from different counties and even states.

“It’s great to see the city full. I never get enough of it every year,” said Cleek.

