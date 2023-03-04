Candlelight memorial remembering Kimberly and Daniel Fulton to be held

Kimberly Fulton and Daniel Fulton
Kimberly Fulton and Daniel Fulton(WTAP News)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A memorial candlelight service is planned to remember a mother and son lost tragically 28 years ago.

Kimberly and Daniel Fulton were found on March 5, 1995 in their burned-out mobile home in Waterford. Kimberly was 28 years old and her son was just 18 months old. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

The anniversary of their deaths will be remembered with a candlelight service at 6:30 p.m. at Dodge Park in Beverly, Ohio on March 5.

The Cold Case Unit of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office along with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office have been investigating the case.

Scott Hickman has been indicted in the case and is scheduled for a jury trial in August of this year.

