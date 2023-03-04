Casino party raises over $20,000

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The River Cities Symphony Orchestra welcomed guests with hors d’oeuvres, and $75 worth of “chips” to use at the gaming tables Friday night.

Since this was a fundraising event, no gambling took place.

100% of the money raised will support the orchestra.

“One of our board members Trent Elliot is connected with a group from Columbus who do these casino events professionally,” said RCSO president John Miller. “This is a fundraiser to support the rest of our season. We started about six months ago and it has turned out wonderfully.”

Early estimates indicate that well over $20,000 was raised, which will help support an upcoming orchestra event on April 17th.

“A side-by-side concert where area school children will be able to play side by side with professionals,” said Miller. “The money goes to the rest of the season, so we will have a Fourth of July event and a Christmas event as well.”

Miller credits The Vault, Peoples Bank Theatre and Pin Oak Energy Partners for their help in making the event possible.

