A Parkersburg Police Officer has sustained a head injury following a pursuit of a wanted Parkersburg man

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg Police officer sustained a head injury while taking a Parkersburg man into custody following a pursuit, according to a press release by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. The officer is expected to be treated and released at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, Deputy B Turner with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office observed multiple vehicle violations by a Ford Focus, owned by Justin Nutter, Parkersburg, in the area of the East 7th Street and Core Road.

When Deputy Turner attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled the area. Deputy Turner engaged in a pursuit.

Deputy Turner was joined by other Sheriff’s office units, members of the Parkersburg Police, West Virginia State Police, and the West Virginia Natural Resources Police.

The release states, “the pursuit began on Altman Ave, traveled to I-77 to Mineral Wells then preceded on Sam’s Creek Road, lost pavement to Gihon Road ultimately ending at Rayon and Old Camden Road interchange.”

Officers observed unknown substances being tossed from the driver window during the pursuit, and recovered 8.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine following the pursuit.

At around 10:40 a.m., law enforcement officers took Justin Allen Nutter, into custody after he hit another vehicle and subsequently crashed at Rayon and Old Camden intersection. Nutter was taken into custody and transported to C.C.M.C. for treatment of a possible overdose.

There were two adults and three children inside that vehicle. The occupants were examined by paramedics on the scene and released with no apparent injuries.

Nutter was wanted on probation violations, as well as outstanding warrants for failure to maintain control of a vehicle and two counts of driving on suspended license, according to the release.

Nutter will be charged with possession with attempt to deliver a controlled substance and fleeing with reckless indifference.

During the pursuit Nutter hit another vehicle before coming to a stop on Old Camden.

WTAP will update as new information becomes available.

