Peoples Bank Theatre will host a sensory-friendly film series

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - People’s Bank theatre will host a sensory-friendly film series this summer.

“This is our first ever sensory-friendly film series…,” Peoples Bank Theatre Executive Director Hunt Brawley said.

It’s a film series geared towards kids with disabilities who might not be comfortable in typical movie theater environments. For instance, kids with sensory issues.

“We’re just trying to create a nicer, inviting environment for kids like this,” Brawley said.

Brawley said that the Washington County Board of Developmental Disabilities helped the theatre figure out accommodations.

“Lights - they won’t be totally dark and then the sound levels are adjusted so they’re not quite as dramatic as a lot of typical films in the typical cinemas,” Brawley said.

According to a Facebook event post, there will also be staff there who are knowledgeable about autism.

Also, if kids get overwhelmed, they can go to the theatre’s break out rooms.

Brawley explained, “So there are separate rooms with screens so they can continue to watch the film if they need to pull away from the crowd…,”

Brawley said people will be able to spread out in the theatre too.

The sensory friendly movie series will be hosted on June 13th, July 11th, and August 8th at 6pm.

Admission is free.

Brawley said this film series was made possible thanks to the help of the Marietta Welfare League and the Washington County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

