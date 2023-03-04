West Virginia law enforcement focusing on motorists buckling up

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ahead of the annual national Click It or Ticket mobilization in May, law enforcement is looking to get motorists to buckle up in the Mountain State.

Now through March 19, law enforcement will be participating statewide in a high visibility Click It or Ticket enforcement effort according to the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP).

In 2020, 47 percent of all passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in West Virginia were unrestrained according to the GHSP.

Law enforcement officers throughout the state will be out in full force, ticketing violators not buckled up or those with unrestrained children.

“We want every person – front seat and back, drivers, passengers, or a child in a car seat – to be properly restrained, every time they travel in a vehicle,” said Gov. Jim Justice in the statement from the GHSP.

