West Virginia law enforcement focusing on motorists buckling up

Seat belt generic
(Pexels/MGN)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ahead of the annual national Click It or Ticket mobilization in May, law enforcement is looking to get motorists to buckle up in the Mountain State.

Now through March 19, law enforcement will be participating statewide in a high visibility Click It or Ticket enforcement effort according to the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP).

In 2020, 47 percent of all passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in West Virginia were unrestrained according to the GHSP.

Law enforcement officers throughout the state will be out in full force, ticketing violators not buckled up or those with unrestrained children.

“We want every person – front seat and back, drivers, passengers, or a child in a car seat – to be properly restrained, every time they travel in a vehicle,” said Gov. Jim Justice in the statement from the GHSP.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
Two injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Two people injured following motorcycle versus car crash
The Belpre homecoming entertainment lineup is announced.
Entertainment lineup for Belpre homecoming is announced
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
A slight risk for severe thunderstorms is in place for the southwestern portion of the Mid-Ohio...
Active Weather Ahead for the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Kitten season is coming early due to warm weather
Humane Societies are urging cat owners to spay and neuter
The Giving Cup
The Giving Cup adds another non-profit to their benefit
The Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority is looking at ways of reaching out to the public before...
MOV Transit Authority providing survey to public as a part of Belpre expansion
The Parkersburg Police Department wants the public to be careful of anyone saying they are an...
Parkersburg Police Dept. speaks on recent scam of someone identifying as officer