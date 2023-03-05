Alley construction in Marietta to start Monday

The alley between 2nd and 3rd Streets from Montgomery Street to Sacra Via will be closed
Closure will start Monday and is expected to last until May 1st
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - The alley between 2nd and 3rd Streets from Montgomery Street to Sacra Via will be closed starting March 6, 2023. No thru traffic will be allowed during the closure.

In a press release by the City of Marietta, the closure is expected to start at 7 a.m. Monday March 6th and last until Monday May 1, 2023, weather permitting.

The city asks residents to move trash receptacles out of the closed sections of the alley, or to the street side curbs to help ensure trash pickup.

The closure is to replace sections of the alley that are in need of repairs.

The city asks to be cautious, reduce your speed, follow traffic signs, and do not move barriers to move through a closed alley section at any time.

