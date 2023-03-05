Body found in Kanwaha River

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)-A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the river, according to the South Charleston Police Department.

Metro 911 said dispatchers received a call around 12:30 p.m. after a bystander on a dock reported a body in the river.

South Charleston Police Department said officers responded to the dock in the 1800 block of Kanawha Avenue.

No further information was available on the man’s identity.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Charleston Police Department.

This is a developing story.

