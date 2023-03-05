Marietta locks down final part of planning stage for parking and streets project

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - At Thursday night’s Marietta City Council meeting, council voted to move the final piece of the puzzle, at least for the planning phase, of the Connecting Residents on Safer Streets Marietta Project.

Mayor Schlicher said this project aims to build two new parking garages, one on city property in downtown Marietta and another on Marietta College property.

“That can improve more space downtown for bringing businesses and office space downtown. If they have, you know, 20, 30, 40 employees, you can’t park on the street….so that’s going to open up possibilities for there,” he explained.

Schlicher added, “Those investments will pay for themselves after so many years. It’s not going to be a drain on the taxpayers because everybody using them will be paying a fee to park there.”

Schlicher said that the project also aims to make the entrance way to the Harmar Bridge safe and improved. Additionally, it would spruce up Butler Street, adding features such as lighting and sidewalks.

Schlicher said that the city began the project last year, previously securing $1 million to plan and engineer.

The city is partnering with multiple local entities to take on the project, including Marietta College, the port authority, etc.

This project will take many years to complete, according to Schlicher.

He added that whether these plans come to life or not depends on whether the city secures a construction grant worth about $25 million. The city will be applying for that later this year.

