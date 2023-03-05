Obituary: Dornick, Geri

Geri Dornick Obit
Geri Dornick Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Geri  Dornick, 73, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away on March 2, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 19, 1949, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Joseph Stoops and Violet Buckley.

She enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband, William Dornick; sons, Greg (Lisa) Dornick, Jason Dornick, Eric (Michelle) Dornick; step-son, Brad Dornick; brothers, Eugene Stoops and William Stoops; grandchildren, Emily, and Codi (Samantha), Lexy (Chase), Kaitlyn (Bryn); 3 great-grandchildren, Forrest, Charlee, Amelia; and her fur-baby Tosh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Linda Lutz; brother, Austin Stoops; grandson, Alex Dornick; stepson, Gig Dornick.

Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Dornick family.

