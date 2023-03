Betty V. Henson, 89, of Vienna, WV, went to meet her Lord on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She will be interred at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with her loved ones by signing the online guestbook.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.