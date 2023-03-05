Obituary: LaBarre, Richard Marshal (Dick)

Richard Marshal (Dick) LaBarre passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023, at Hamar Place. Born August 5, 1936, to Dr. Nester (NM) and Glada LaBarre. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1954 and was known on the football field as the “Mad Russian” brother-in-law. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1956-1962. Dick retired from many business adventures in the concrete/construction field.

Dick was preceded by death by his parents, his sisters and brother in laws, Emily and Larry Hune, Elizabeth (Libby), and Bill Osbourne, grandson Derek LaBarre, and nephew Charles Serenko.

Dick is survived by his children, Kelly (Nolan) Garrett, Jim (Melisa) LaBarre, Randy LaBarre, Julie (Tyson) Lucas, and Tom (Trisha) LaBarre. As well as his grandchildren, Caleb and Hannah LaBarre, Garrett Lucas, Andrew and Hunter Garrett, and Austin and Kyle LaBarre, and his nieces and nephews.

Dick was an avid Cleveland Brown fan and avid golfer, visiting many golf courses from Ohio to South Carolina. Dick never met a stranger. If you were around him when there was a piano in the room, he never missed a chance to belt out some tunes. He liked making a big batch of guaflettes and handing them out to passing people with a great story and conversation. He loved his community garden times and helping people, and he will be missed by many friends.

A graveside service will be provided by Christ United Methodist Church at a later time.

