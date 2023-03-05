Obituary: Sarver, John A. II

John A. Sarver II Obit
John A. Sarver II Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Mar. 5, 2023
John A. Sarver II of Westerville, OH, passed away on February 28, 2023, at the age of 60, after a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

John was much more than a husband and father; he was a role model, a talented photographer, an athlete, a Co-Founder of Fedcomp, and a compassionate person to anyone in need. He always saw what was good in people and had a cheerful countenance. He taught his family the values of being a faithful Christian, caring for others, and the importance of family. He will be missed by his wife of 38 years, Susan, and his four children: Emily, Amanda, Matt, and Molly.

His family would like to thank the ALS Association, Ohio Hospice, friends and family that supported him, and his family who walked alongside him during his journey.

John’s survivors include his loving wife, Susan; his father, John A. Sarver, “Jack;” Emily and her husband, Dan Crutchfield, with their two children, Noah and Makenna; Amanda and her husband Alex Kolody, and their son, Isaac; Matt; Molly and her husband Garrett Rost; his brother-in-law Mike and Laura Pierce.

We all take comfort in knowing he will be reunited with his son Benjamin, his mother Zetta, and his in-laws, Austin and Amy Pierce.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Reverend Craig Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 am on Tuesday at the funeral home.

