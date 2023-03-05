Obituary: Schuler, Carolyn Sue

Carolyn Sue Schuler, 81, of Vienna, WV, gained her wings on March 1, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born June 7, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV, to Valie and Hazel Starr Mercer.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1959 and began working at Parkersburg National Bank until the birth of her first daughter in 1963. Carolyn also worked at Corning, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Air Products, and Woodcraft. She was a member of the Eagles Club.

She was devoted to her family, with whom she loved spending time with. Nanny, as she was called by many who knew her, was the sweetest, kindest, most caring soul and will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

She is survived by her children, Kim Salyers of Lake City, FL. Kristi Duckworth (John) of Mineral Wells, WV and Kathi Rake (John) of Whipple, OH, and granddaughter Kari Morris (Lisa) of Marietta, OH.

She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Donald Schuler, and one brother, Robert Mercer.

A special thank you to WVU Medical Center-Camden Clark, their Hospice Team, Housecalls Home Health Staff, and caregivers from Helping Hands, Diann and Betty.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

