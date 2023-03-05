Obituary: Swisher, Kellie Beth

Kellie Beth Swisher, 53, of Woodsfield, Ohio, passed away suddenly, as the family surrounded her, on February 25, 2023, at her residence in Woodsfield, OH.

She was born October 2, 1969, in Parkersburg, WV, to Eva Parsons Swisher and the late Ronald D. Swisher. Kellie spent her time teaching and being a school counselor for elementary-age education. She will be greatly missed.

Kellie is survived by her son, Mackenzie Swisher of Woodsfield, OH; mother, Eva Parsons Swisher of Washington, WV; sisters, Renee Swisher of Washington, WV, Robin Parsons (Dan) of Washington, WV, and Kim Swisher of Mineral Wells, WV; brother, Daniel Swisher (Debra) of Harpers Ferry, WV; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ronald D. Swisher, and her grandparents.

Her family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg. A private graveside service will follow at Big Bend Cemetery in Calhoun County.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted by the loved ones of Kellie Beth Swisher to assist with arrangements. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort by signing the online guestbook.

