Obituary: Wright, Jason Alan

Jason Alan Wright, 48, of Belleville, West Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, March 2, 2023, at home.

He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on November 3, 1974, a son of Larry and Donna Swain Wright, who reside in Belleville. In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his sister, Andrea M. Emerick (Chad) of Mineral Wells, West Virginia; brother, Dustin E. Wright of Parkersburg; maternal Grandfather JR Swain; and good friends, Mark and James, both of Parkersburg.

Jason loved smoking his cigarettes, drinking Mt. Dew, and listening to classic rock music, and he especially enjoyed the moments shared with his family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Fanchon M. Swain; fraternal grandparents, Robert J. and Mildred Brookover Wright; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

His family would like to express deep gratitude to Amedisys Hospice for all their care and support.

There will be no public visitation or service. A private celebration of Jason’s life is being arranged for a later date.

The Wright family has entrusted Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home to assist with arrangements.

