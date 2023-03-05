Obituary: Wright, Jason Alan

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jason Alan Wright, 48, of Belleville, West Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, March 2, 2023, at home.

He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on November 3, 1974, a son of Larry and Donna Swain Wright, who reside in Belleville. In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his sister, Andrea M. Emerick (Chad) of Mineral Wells, West Virginia; brother, Dustin E. Wright of Parkersburg; maternal Grandfather JR Swain; and good friends, Mark and James, both of Parkersburg.

Jason loved smoking his cigarettes, drinking Mt. Dew, and listening to classic rock music, and he especially enjoyed the moments shared with his family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Fanchon M. Swain; fraternal grandparents, Robert J. and Mildred Brookover Wright; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

His family would like to express deep gratitude to Amedisys Hospice for all their care and support.

There will be no public visitation or service. A private celebration of Jason’s life is being arranged for a later date.

The Wright family has entrusted Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home to assist with arrangements. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort by signing the online guestbook.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

handcuff
A Parkersburg Police Officer has sustained a head injury following a pursuit of a wanted Parkersburg man
Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
The Parkersburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety...
Parkersburg Detachment of WVSP to conduct a sobriety check point on March 9
Groundbreaking in Ravenswood
Government officials gather to break ground on $500,000,000 investment
Keith Wood
Former sheriff set for arraignment on charges related to time in office

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Swisher, Kellie Beth
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Henson, Betty V.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lupardus, Roger Clark
Geri Dornick Obit
Obituary: Dornick, Geri