Bitanga’s Martial arts center hosts free heart clinic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Every year on the first Saturday of March Bitanga’s martial arts center hosts a free heart clinic.

“Nationally there is 1 in 300 youth that has a heart defect that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest. So about 2 years ago we did a big fundraiser to set up a fund to where we can do this on an annual basis,” Owner, Ben Nease said.

For Neas the main goal is to help those who need to be helped while also educating the public.

“A couple of years ago about 6 miles that way there was a young woman who died from sudden cardiac arrest that was preventable but not detected so we’re trying to educate the public through the screening process,” said Nease.

Two successful events doesn’t stop Bitanga’s from hosting more events.

“I think last year we did 162 so if we can match that or do a little more that would be good and also we like for the people who participated to let people know next year. We just want to get people into rhythm to have that continuity to return every year and explain around there table tonight for what they did and enlighten people on the urgency or importance of it.”

“My motto has been if I see a need and I think I can make a change and impact I’ll take that action,” said Nease.

