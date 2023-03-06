Classic Plastics Toy Expo returns to Parkersburg

THE CLASSIC PLASTICS TOY EXPO RETURNS TO TOWN AND HAS PLANS ON HOSTING ANOTHER EVENT THIS YEAR
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Similar to last year the Parkersburg Art Center played host to the two story Classic Plastics Toy Expo.

The name could be deceiving because many other collectibles outside of toys were present at the event. Comic books, video games, action figures and many other collectibles were being sold at the event.

The toy expo had a special guest by the name of Jordan Patton who featured on face-off on sy-fy.

Owner, Tony Workman, says it’s nice getting so many like minded people under the same roof.

“Being the owner of a toy store and always being interested in comic books and cartoons and stuff like that it’s really nice to be able to talk to people who are like minded just like how people who like sports talk to other people who like sports. It’s also really awesome to be able to support the art center, take people in and show them what the building is like for people who haven’t been in to see it. It’s nice to support local,” Workman said.

For the first time in it’s existence the toy expo will return for a second year later this year at the Parkersburg Art Center.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

handcuff
A Parkersburg Police Officer has sustained a head injury following a pursuit of a wanted Parkersburg man
Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
Groundbreaking in Ravenswood
Government officials gather to break ground on $500,000,000 investment
The Parkersburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety...
Parkersburg Detachment of WVSP to conduct a sobriety check point on March 9
Pomeroy Cabin Fever Festival
The Cabin Fever Festival has returned to City of Pomeroy

Latest News

Mayor Schlicher says this project will take many years to complete.
Marietta locks down final part of planning stage for parking and streets project
Marietta makes progress with parking and streets project
Marietta makes progress with parking and streets project
Train derails in Springfield on Saturday, officials say
Shelter-in-place after train derailment in Clark County
President of International Chemical Workers Union visits striking workers at ProFusion Industries
Union president visits striking workers at ProFusion Industries on March 2