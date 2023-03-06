Classic Plastics Toy Expo returns to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Similar to last year the Parkersburg Art Center played host to the two story Classic Plastics Toy Expo.

The name could be deceiving because many other collectibles outside of toys were present at the event. Comic books, video games, action figures and many other collectibles were being sold at the event.

The toy expo had a special guest by the name of Jordan Patton who featured on face-off on sy-fy.

Owner, Tony Workman, says it’s nice getting so many like minded people under the same roof.

“Being the owner of a toy store and always being interested in comic books and cartoons and stuff like that it’s really nice to be able to talk to people who are like minded just like how people who like sports talk to other people who like sports. It’s also really awesome to be able to support the art center, take people in and show them what the building is like for people who haven’t been in to see it. It’s nice to support local,” Workman said.

For the first time in it’s existence the toy expo will return for a second year later this year at the Parkersburg Art Center.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.