Former Meigs Co. Sheriff Keith Wood appears in court

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former sheriff appeared in court for multiples charges while he was in office this morning.

Former Meigs County Sheriff, Keith Wood appeared in court after being indicted on four charges back in early February. These charges include theft in office, telecommunications fraud, misuse of credits cards and soliciting or accepting improper compensation.

Wood pled not guilty to these charges.

The court is setting a recognizance bond and a trial is being set for September 18, 2023, at eight in the morning.

