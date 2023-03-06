MOV Day Report Center Director discusses grant funding, reflections on 2022

The Day Report Center helps to provide alternative sentencing.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Day Report Center helps carry out alternative sentencing for people who have gone through the criminal justice system.

Hernando Escandon, the Center’s director, put it like this: “We are here to provide supervision, monitoring and treatment services to, primarily, offenders, in lieu of a jail sentence, once they are convicted of whatever they’re charged with.”

The Wood County Commission requests a grant annually on the behalf of the Day Report Center from the West Virginia Community Corrections Subcommittee of the Governor’s Office on Crime, Delinquency and Correction.

Escandon was present for the commissions meeting on March 6 to discuss their grant for 2023. He said he’s grateful for the continued support and generosity of the county commission. “The Wood County Commission is required as a condition of the grant to match whatever funds are rewarded with 30% of their own funding,” Escandon said. “Thankfully, the Wood County Commission has always been willing to offer more than that if necessary.”

The grant funds, he said, are used primarily to pay the Day Report Center’s clinical staff.

Discussing the broader mission of the Day Report Center, Escandon said many people believe the primary function of the program is to reduce the county’s jail bill by offering alternative sentencing. Escandon said that while reducing the jail bill is important, he said he views the center’s greater purpose as directly helping its clients. “Just improving the quality of their lives, and in some cases saving their lives, quite honestly.”

Looking back at the past year, Escandon said that the Day Report Center saw a lot of success. “Through calendar year 2022 in particular, we’ve had all of our clinical staff remain with us,” he said. “Our successful completion rate went up steadily through the year, I believe as a direct result of that.” Escandon said he expects those trends to continue in 2023.

Wood Co. Society stops at Parkersburg Rotary Club to discuss upcoming Telethon
A former sheriff is on trial for charges against from when he was in office.
The Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force were notified of a 75-year old Washington...
Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrests Charles Kelly for child porn
Former Meigs Co. Sheriff Keith Wood appears in court
Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrests Charles Kelly for child porn
