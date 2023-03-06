Obituary: Brown, Donald Eugene

Donald Eugene Brown, 88, of Marietta, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family at his home at 5:45 pm, Friday, March 3, 2023. He was born March 13, 1934, in Marietta, the only son of Fred Brown and Leota Boswell Brown.

He was a loving husband and father who always had a bright smile and a kind word for all. Don retired from Broughton Dairy after 32 years as a truck driver. He was a proud veteran of the U. S. Air Force. He attended Bethel Lighthouse Church. He enjoyed farming, especially bailing hay, and also loved being a vendor at swap meets for many years.

On November 12, 1958, Don married the love of his life Eileen Hensler who survives with one son and three daughters: Judy (Ed) Olff, Christina (Bob) Ward, Donna (Mark) Muntz, and Grant (Penny) Brown, all of Marietta; 7 grandchildren: Amanda Estes, Jaimie Johnson, Joshua and Matthew Ward, Madison Muntz, Ethan, and Caleb Brown; 5 great-grandchildren: Cameron, Grayson, Emma, Adrianna and Abby Jo, two sisters, Wilma Hensler and Martha Wise, and fur babies “Cindy Lou” and “Izzy.”

He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 sisters: Ruth Ann Marsee, Linda Dailey, and Opal Brown.

A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, especially Chuck, his nurse, caregiver Debbie Hensler (niece), and to the O’Neill Senior Center, who brought him so much joy and love over the last few months.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Mar. 8) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in Tunnel Cemetery with military rites. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

