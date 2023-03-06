Obituary: Dennis, Norma Elizabeth

Norma Elizabeth Dennis, 100, of Reno, OH., passed away Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, at Harmar Place. She was born April 9, 1922, in Stanleyville, OH., a daughter of the late Edwin and Laura Gerhold Trautner.

She was a 1940 graduate of Marietta High School. She retired from Sprague Electric Company, which she and her husband owned. Norma was a 70-year member of Marietta Chapter #59 Eastern Star and White Shrine #12. She was proud to have served as Worthy Matron multiple times. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Marietta for approximately 80 years. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and spending time with her family.

On June 28, 1941, she married Richard G. Dennis, who preceded her in death on April 19, 2001.

Norma is survived by her sons Donald (Ruth) of Marietta, Ronald (Carol) of Nathrop, Colorado, David of Newport News, Virginia, and James (Bonnie) of Parkersburg, WV.; She is also survived by her grandchildren Donald (Beth), Ronald (Amy), and Susan Massey, and great-grandchildren Cole, Ariel, Jacob, and Caroline.

In addition to her husband and parents, Norma was preceded in death by a son Richard Jr., and a brother Charles Trautner.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, with Pastors Cheryl Arnold and Candy Green officiating. Internment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 12:00 on the day of the services.

There will be an Eastern Star ceremony before the service. A special thanks to the entire staff of Harmar Place for the excellent and loving care she received these past few weeks.

