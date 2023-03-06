Obituary: Dye, C. Sue

C. Sue Dye, 76, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born April 26, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Melvin E. and Betty L. Smith Whitlatch. Sue was retired after 40 years of service from The Boys & Girls Club in Parkersburg, where she was a secretary. She enjoyed sewing, was an avid reader, enjoyed working crossword puzzles, going to bingo with her girlfriends, and spending time with her boys, Chaz and Chris, which were always very special to her.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Donald E. Dye; her son and his spouse, Charles “Chaz” Dye and Chris McBee of Williamstown, WV; her sister, Jo Ann Newbanks of Boaz, WV; four nephews, Chris, Brian, Phil, and Robbie Newbanks; two best friends from high school, Janet Allen and Jane Haverty; her cats, Pretty Boy and Gray Kitty; and her grand dogs, Butter, Bailey and Bentley and cat, Molly.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her brother, Dick Whitlatch; nephew, Ricky Whitlatch and best friend, Joan Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, with Pastor Lonnie Coats officiating. Interment will follow at the Rockland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, is honored to serve the Dye family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.