Obituary: Dye, C. Sue

C. Sue Dye Obit
C. Sue Dye Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

C. Sue Dye, 76, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born April 26, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Melvin E. and Betty L. Smith Whitlatch. Sue was retired after 40 years of service from The Boys & Girls Club in Parkersburg, where she was a secretary. She enjoyed sewing, was an avid reader, enjoyed working crossword puzzles, going to bingo with her girlfriends, and spending time with her boys, Chaz and Chris, which were always very special to her.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Donald E. Dye; her son and his spouse, Charles “Chaz” Dye and Chris McBee of Williamstown, WV; her sister, Jo Ann Newbanks of Boaz, WV; four nephews, Chris, Brian, Phil, and Robbie Newbanks; two best friends from high school, Janet Allen and Jane Haverty; her cats, Pretty Boy and Gray Kitty; and her grand dogs, Butter, Bailey and Bentley and cat, Molly.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her brother, Dick Whitlatch; nephew, Ricky Whitlatch and best friend, Joan Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, with Pastor Lonnie Coats officiating. Interment will follow at the Rockland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, is honored to serve the Dye family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

handcuff
A Parkersburg Police Officer has sustained a head injury following a pursuit of a wanted Parkersburg man
generic graphic
Body found in Kanawha River
Groundbreaking in Ravenswood
Government officials gather to break ground on $500,000,000 investment
Candlelight vigil held in memory of Kimberly and Daniel Fulton
Vigil held in memory of Kimberly and Daniel Fulton
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wright, Jason Alan

Latest News

Phyllis Colleen “Sandy” Plott Obit
Obituary: Plott, Phyllis Colleen “Sandy”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Modesitt, Wilma Lee
Clarence Edward “Eddie” Eichhorn Obit
Obituary: Eichhorn, Clarence Edward “Eddie”
John Derryl “JD” Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, John Derryl “JD”