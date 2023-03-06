Obituary: Eichhorn, Clarence Edward “Eddie”

Clarence Edward “Eddie” Eichhorn, 86, of Marietta, Ohio, died March 4, 2023, at MMH, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 15, 1936. He was the son of the late Charles L. “Pete” and Sarah Grace Spence Eichhorn.

He was a graduate of Barlow Vincent High School class of 1955 and retired from Dupont.

He was a member of Matamoras Masonic Lodge No. 374, F. A&M, and a member of the Marietta Moose Lodge 1823.

He enjoyed reading, history, and spending time at Rink’s Flea Market. He was known for his laid-back, gentle kindness and his bags of cheese and jerky. He was a lifetime farmer. He loved the land and animals and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his beloved cats LuElla, Elmer, Hobie, and Coconut. All strays and various animals, wild or domestic, were welcomed.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary two days prior to his death. Four children and their families: Sherry Eichhorn Shelbaer (Joe), son Kye Shelbaer; Vicki Eichhorn (Jim) Wiblin and daughters Courtney (Jemery) Wiblin Albrecht, Kylee (Chase) Wiblin Gibson, Kirstin (Shawn) Wiblin Reed; Judy (Mark) Hillman, daughter Taylor Hillman; Jay Eichhorn, sons Joshua (Cathy Wright Eichhorn) Eichhorn, Jarrod (Haley) Eichhorn, daughter Casey (Paul Swicklan) Eichhorn; great-grandchildren: Stella, Evelyn, Scarlett Albrecht, Brighton, MiKayla Eichhorn, Caiden, Connor Gibson, Remi Reed and two step great grandsons Kaleb and Dominick Wright. Two sisters, Martha Mae Myers and Thelma Grace Brownlee, brother David Dean Eichhorn, brother-in-law Jeff Chandler; sisters-in-law: Peggy Eichhorn, Carolyn Eichhorn, Juanita (Jim) Gibson, Telma Anderson, Adeline Anderson, Penny (Ray) Johnson, and brother-in-law Bobby (Margie) Anderson as well as other family member and friends.

He is preceded in death by one son, Danny Eichhorn, parents Charles and Sarah Grace Eichhorn, sisters: Marilyn Jean Archer, Bertha Ann Chandler, Sue Chandler; brothers Richard, Donald, Fredrick “Freddie”, Harold Slug Eichhorn; brothers-in-law Rolan Brownlee, Harley Chandler, Jim Archer, Jim Myers; sister-in-law Lou Eichhorn, father and mother-in-law, Doc and Lillian Anderson, brothers-in-law Bert Anderson and Jackie Anderson.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (March 9) at 11:00 am at the Barlow United Methodist Church in Barlow, with burial to follow at the Barlow Cemetery.

Visitation will be at McClure Lankford Funeral Home on Wednesday (March 8) from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8. A Masonic Service will be held after the visitation. All are welcome. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

