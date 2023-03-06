Obituary: Jones, John Derryl “JD”

John Derryl “JD” Jones, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.

JD was born in Greenwood, SC, on January 29, 1950, to the late John Warren Jones and Constance Hackshaw Jones. After graduating from Greenwood High School in 1968, JD attended Lander College and was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. JD had an entrepreneurial spirit and soon opened his own business, Jones Construction Company. Whether a project called for a blueprint design or a crane operator, JD could do it all and was extremely hard-working. Throughout his career, JD designed and built many mausoleums, bridges, and other structures across the U.S.

During football season, you could find JD cheering on his two favorite teams, South Carolina Gamecocks and the Pittsburgh Steelers. When he wasn’t working or watching football, JD enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, working on his Ford Explorer (with over 500K miles!), and, most importantly, talking with friends and family. A natural storyteller, JD would often retell his favorite memories, each time a bit more entertaining than the last. His larger-than-life personality and his warm smile would captivate an entire room in seconds. JD never met a stranger, and if he did, they became close friends soon after.

Surviving are his two children, Paul Jones of Greenwood, SC, and Lindsey Stork (Bill) of Midlothian, VA, grandchildren, Blythe and Spence, a sister, Gingie Williamson of Oregon, many nieces and nephews and extended family who loved him dearly.

JD was preceded in death by his son, John Derrick Jones, a brother, Daulton Warren Jones, his fiancé, Tammy Miller, and his beloved dogs, Ben and Molly.

The family would like to thank the staff at CCMC for the amazing hospice care he received. Your genuine care and concern for his (and our) comfort was something we will cherish forever.

The family has planned a graveside service that will be held at 1 pm Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in West Virginia.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Jones family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.