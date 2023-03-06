Obituary: Plott, Phyllis Colleen “Sandy”

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Mar. 6, 2023
Phyllis Colleen “Sandy” Plott, 90, of Williamstown, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born July 1, 1932, in Sutton, WV, a daughter of the late Ernest and Fonda Mace Cogar.

Sandy worked as a receptionist for Dr. Howes for thirty years and was also a clerk for Fenton Art Glass. She was a member of Boaz Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Morris (Chuck) of Parkersburg; son, Jeff Plott (Tammy) of Parkersburg; sister, Doris Old of Wilmington, NC; brother, Jerry Cogar (Charlotte) of St. Albans, WV; sister-in-law, Sally McDonie (Don); grandchildren, Shawna, Lewis, Sean, Missy, Tiffany, Brett, and Morgan; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Plott; son, Gary L. Plott; brother, Darren “Fuzzy” Cogar; and brother-in-law, Kenny Old.

The family would like to thank Housecalls Hospice for the care given to their mother.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Pastor Bob Alfred officiating.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Plott family.

