Obituary: Slack, Roy

Roy Slack, 73, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, following an extended illness.  He was born to the late Brooks and Doris Valentine Slack in Elizabeth, WV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Kimberly Grimm.

Roy was a 1968 graduate of Wirt County High School.  He attended Parkersburg Community College, now WVU-P, and Mountain State College.  He worked as a printer and had projects in home construction around the area.  Anyone who talked with Roy quickly found out he was a wealth of knowledge on just about any and all subjects. He was known for his kindness in helping anyone with anything.

He is survived by his children Penney (Scott) Simonton and Donivan (D’Nelle) Slack; grandchildren Alicia (Ezi) Washington, Wyatt Simonton, and Shelby Simonton; great-granddaughter Amirah Washington; siblings Larry (Neth) Slack, Paul (Shirley) Slack, Karen (Duane) Savage, Margie (Roger) Allen, Joyce Kinemond, Lucy Sprouse and Kathy Gabriel;  a brother-in-law Buzz Grimm and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His wish to be cremated will be followed with no service at this time. The family would like to thank his sister Margie Allen who took him into her home and cared for him in his final days, his great-nephew Zach Allen who also helped care for his uncle, and a special friend Ruth Siber.  Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Slack family.

