Obituary: Szabries, Sandra Lee “Sandy”

Sandra Lee Szabries Obit
Sandra Lee Szabries Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Mar. 6, 2023
Sandra  Lee “Sandy” Szabries, 68, of Vienna, passed away on March 4, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born August 22, 1954, a daughter to John and Pearl Hardy. Sandy was a great mother, wife, and “dog mom” and was always seen as someone stronger than most people gave her credit. She enjoyed long motorcycle trips with her husband, camping, and fishing, and had a general love for the outdoors. She will be missed.

Surviving Sandy is her husband of 52 years, Peter “Pete” Szabries; daughter Christine Sams (Brian), her grand puppies; and her beloved pups Little Dude and Shorty, her “sweet pea.”

She is preceded in death by six siblings and her dogs, Bonnie and Clyde.

Services for Sandy will be held Wednesday, March 8, at 7 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation time will be held from 6-7 pm the same day. Sandy’s remains will be cremated, as per the family’s request.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 2005 South 1100 E Salt Lake City, UT 84106.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the ICU staff at Camden Clark, Dr. Kelil, and Nurse Emme, for their loving care of Sandy.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

