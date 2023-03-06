Ohio and West Virginia burn ban begins for the next three months

Burn ban
Burn ban(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting on March 1 Ohio and West Virginia put into effect their burn ban. The ban lasts from March 1 - May 31.

Ohio has the ban for the hours 6 a.m.- 6p.m. and for West Virginia the hours are 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

When asked why those hours are in place throughout the day Chief Durham said, " The plants right now haven’t greened back up from the Spring so they are a little more susceptible to wildfire.”

Chief C.W. Durham says this can help not only you but those around you as well.

“The burn ban is put into effect to protect peoples properties and structures so if you get a fire that escapes it’s container initially you put everything around it at risk whether it’s the individual house that’s burning whether it’s a neighbors house or equipment or property that’s on the land that the fire could spread through. And it also puts firefighters at danger when they’re out there having to extinguish the wildfires,” Marietta Fire Chief C.W. Durham.

For any additional information on West Virginia burn ban you can click here, and for Ohio information you can click here.

