Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrests Charles Kelly for child porn

The Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force were notified of a 75-year old Washington County man who possessed child pornography through Belpre police.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force along with other law enforcement agencies arrested a Washington County man.

The task force was tipped off by the Belpre Police Department that Charles Kelly, 75, was in possession of child pornography on February 24th. The police department was notified about this from a source at Belpre Public Library after Kelly had left a thumb drive at the library still inserted into a computer.

Some of the titles on the thumb drive contained graphic/explicit names.

A search warrant was conducted on Kelly’s house on Radabaugh Road in Warren Township, where police say they found electronic devices, firearms, 360 grams of marijuana and printed out images that look to depict child porn. During the search of the flash drive, a homemade will in the name of Charles Kelly was located which states “all computer hard drives are to be reformatted where all my info is erased.”

Washington Co. Sheriff’s office chief deputy, Mark Warden says that the communication between the Belpre police and other police departments is vital in the work done by the task force.

“So, when Belpre reached out to the Human Trafficking Task Force, they — like I said — worked hand-in-hand on the investigation. They actually came out and assisted on the search warrant and we assisted from the detective bureau side,” says Warden.

Warden says that Kelly is also an author of two children’s books that are shelved on the Belpre Public Library.

Kelly was arrested for possession of controlled substances, a fifth-degree felony and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a second-degree felony. Kelly was transported to Washington Co. jail and was given a $45 thousand cash surety bond.

