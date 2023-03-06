Vigil held in memory of Kimberly and Daniel Fulton

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - On Sunday, 28 years after the homicides of Kimberly and Daniel Fulton, their family was joined by members of the community to memorialize them with a candlelight vigil.

WTAP spoke with some of their relatives about what the vigil meant to them.

Sandy Oxley, Kimberly’s sister, said the vigil was meant to honor the lives and impact of Kimberly and Daniel. “Today, we are here to celebrate the memorial of Kim and Daniel and the lives that they led and the contributions that they made to everyone you can see here,” Oxley said. “They had a huge impact, and we want to reflect on the 14,716,800 minutes we’ve been without them.”

Oxley shared some of her memories of her sister.

“Probably my fondest memories of Kim were our downtimes, just hanging out at her house,” she said. “Her favorite band was ‘The Judds,’ so, that’s one of my fondest memories of the time that I spent with her. And her kids were really my fondest memories.”

Miranda Allen, Kimberly’s daughter, was only eight when her mother passed away.She spoke about the impact losing her mother and brother had on her growing up. “It was a huge tragic impact in my life,” Allen said. “It has made me a strong person, and we’re fighting to find justice.”

Sandy Oxley said that after her sister passed away, she stepped in as a mother figure to her sister’s children. “I couldn’t be more proud of the three of them today,” she said. “To be a part of their lives, and a huge part of their lives, is one of the best things I could’ve done to honor my sister’s memory.”

Oxley said the support of the community has meant a great deal to her.

“Whether, you know, it’s a phone call, an email, a Facebook post, it’s been tremendous,” Oxley said. “The most helpful support has been those who have come out recently and really shared tips, something small that they remember from the past that they may have thought was irrelevant, that has really helped impact the case.”

One man, Scott Hickman, has been indicted in the case and is scheduled for a jury trial later this year.

Anyone with more information about the case should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

