Wood Co. Society stops at Parkersburg Rotary Club to discuss upcoming Telethon

The Wood County Society meets with the Parkersburg Rotary Club to discuss the upcoming Telethon.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Rotary Club featured a new member to discuss an upcoming charitable event.

The Wood Co. Society stopped in to discuss the 54th annual Telethon on March 26th.

Executive director, Brandon Gress says that working with community agencies such as the Parkersburg Rotary Club is what helps the society stay funded.

“As I’ve stated for 65 years, Wood County Society has maintained our vision and our mission in the community because we are 100 percent community-funded. So, any funds that we raise that day goes to support our 18 programs and initiatives in our 12-county region here in the Mid-Ohio Valley,” says Gress.

Gress says that the society is looking for more volunteers.

Especially for the Art Beat Studio, clerical work and for Camp Echo.

