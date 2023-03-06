Wood County Commission opens bids for Waverly property clean-up

The property was the subject of a hearing earlier in 2023.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - During their meeting this morning, the Wood County Commission opened bids for the clean-up of a dilapidated property in Waverly.

The property was the subject of a hearing last month due to a dilapidated structure and a great deal of garbage on the premises. The structure later burned down.

After the hearing, the property owners opted to let the county clean up the property and place a lien on it.

Today, the commission opened bids from several local and regional construction companies to clean up the property.

The bids were passed over to County Administrator Marty Seufer and Compliance Officer Sarah Robinson for review.

