WVU Medicine acquires Ohio Valley Health Care

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Camden Clark has acquired Ohio Valley Health Care.

With this purchase both companies are hoping to work together to create better healthcare for the entire MOV.

“We have quite a few patients that are discharged from our hospital to long term care and skilled nurses facilities. To have a partner in the community we can coordinate the care from our facility to that facility will work out fantastic for our patients and for that facility,” said CEO, Steve Altmiller.

Altmiller added that he does not expect WVU medicine to make any more acquisitions in this specific field of healthcare.

