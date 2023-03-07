Allergies for dogs flaring up earlier because of warmer winter

Dogs get the runny eyes, sneezing, and coughing but also have skin reactions with their...
Dogs get the runny eyes, sneezing, and coughing but also have skin reactions with their allergies — the irritation can spread after licking their paws.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Like people, dogs have allergies too, and the warmer weather has dogs allergies flaring up earlier than usual.

Dogs get runny eyes, sneezing, and cough but also have skin reactions with their allergies — the irritation can spread after licking their paws.

Triggers for the springtime are crops like corn and ragweed. The allergies come from pollen falling from trees onto the grass which Dr. Erica Vaughan from Copper Ridge Animal Hospital said is always in the zone where dogs live which affects them more and more every day.

The veterinarian mentioned that owners can lessen flare-ups with preventative maintenance.

“If you’ve mowed the lawn or, if you see that there’s a lot of pollen outside on your car, take something like a baby wipe or just a wet paper towel and wipe your animal’s feet when they come in from outside. You can do their body and their legs; that’s really something very easy to do and then, that way, we’re not getting but so much as they’re licking off of their feet,” Dr. Vaughan said.

Dr. Vaughn also says hives can break out on a dog’s belly in an allergic reaction.

Prescriptions from your vet, like antihistamines, help with more severe allergies but early detection and care are recommended, especially if the allergies are known and expected.

Seasonal allergies are different for every season, Dr. Vaughan said mold and leaves are the triggers for dogs in Autumn.

