Gov Jim Justice declares March 11 as ‘Suddenly Sleepy Saturday’

SUDDENLY SLEEPY SATURDAY HAS BEEN DECLARED BY GOV. JIM JUSTICE
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed an official proclamation making Saturday March 11 as Suddenly Sleepy Saturday.

The purpose of the day is to raise awareness for narcolepsy. A condition that impacts one of 2,000 people in the United States.

Some symptoms of narcolepsy include daytime sleepiness, disrupted nighttime sleep, and many other symptoms.

The proclamation was requested by Laurel Hedges who lives with narcolepsy.

“It’s very very exciting and it’s a very underdiagnosed condition. Majority people that have heard of it just know what they see on TV and movies and things like that. This is a way to get the real scoop out there,” Hedges said.

Hedges believes the day can help bring awareness to narcolepsy but this isn’t the last step.

“I want to thank Gov. Justice for reading and granting the proclamation,” said Hedges.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body found in Kanawha River
Burn ban
Ohio and West Virginia burn ban begins for the next three months
Camden Clark Medical Center
WVU Medicine acquires Ohio Valley Health Care
Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrests Charles Kelly for child porn
Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrests Charles Kelly for child porn
Candlelight vigil held in memory of Kimberly and Daniel Fulton
Vigil held in memory of Kimberly and Daniel Fulton

Latest News

Wood County officials say that the Resiliency Center is on track
Wood County officials say that the Resiliency Center is on track
The Wood County Society meets with the Parkersburg Rotary Club to discuss the upcoming Telethon.
Wood Co. Society stops at Parkersburg Rotary Club to discuss upcoming Telethon
CASINO EVENT OVER $20,000
CASINO 11
Morgan Local Schools Re-open, buses cancelled
Morgan Local Schools re-open, buses cancelled