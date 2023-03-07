Gov Jim Justice declares March 11 as ‘Suddenly Sleepy Saturday’

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed an official proclamation making Saturday March 11 as Suddenly Sleepy Saturday.

The purpose of the day is to raise awareness for narcolepsy. A condition that impacts one of 2,000 people in the United States.

Some symptoms of narcolepsy include daytime sleepiness, disrupted nighttime sleep, and many other symptoms.

The proclamation was requested by Laurel Hedges who lives with narcolepsy.

“It’s very very exciting and it’s a very underdiagnosed condition. Majority people that have heard of it just know what they see on TV and movies and things like that. This is a way to get the real scoop out there,” Hedges said.

Hedges believes the day can help bring awareness to narcolepsy but this isn’t the last step.

“I want to thank Gov. Justice for reading and granting the proclamation,” said Hedges.

