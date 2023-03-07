Gov. Justice signs legislation to split W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice has signed a landmark piece of legislation that will break up the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on January 1, 2024.

HB 2006 will split the mammoth department into a Department of Health, a Department of Human Services, and a Department of Health Facilities.

Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary Dr. Jeffrey Coben responded to the signing of the bill in a statement:

“With the Governor’s signature on House Bill 2006, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is ready to implement and uphold the intent of the West Virginia Legislature. Under the direction of Governor Justice, we will work to ensure a seamless transition to a new organizational structure over the course of this next year.”

WTAP reached out to Wood County Delegate Scot Heckert, who supported the bill and serves on the House Health and Human Resources Committee.

Heckert said that splitting the department is a necessary and essential step.

“DHHR as a whole is an out of control machine,” Heckert said. “Splitting it up will give more accountability and more of a better product put out at the end.”

Heckert acknowledged that the transition will likely bring with it some growing pains, but said that in the long term, the split would be for the best.

The legislation comes after criticism of DHHR within the legislature, some of which was detailed in an open letter sent to Dr. Toben in January, signed by W.Va. Senators Blair (R - Berkeley), Takubo (R - Kanawha), Tarr (R - Putnam) and Trump (R - Morgan). The letter referenced a troubling lack of communication between DHHR and the legislature, particularly communication related to child welfare “In recent years, there has been a reluctance to transparently notify policymakers when a child in state custody dies, systemic abuse/neglect occur in a provider setting, or other calamities occur,” the senators wrote.

HB 2007 is similar in intent to last session’s HB 2004. That legislation would have split DHHR into two departments. It passed both houses but was vetoed by Gov. Justice. After vetoing the legislation, the governor commissioned the McChrystal Group, a Fairfax, Va.-based consultancy firm, to conduct a 17-week investigation into DHHR. The report the McChrystal Group released after their investigation detailed systemic failures of communication within the department resulting in “silos” within its many bureaus: “DHHR employees conveyed that many individuals rarely hear about department-wide strategy and related messaging outside of their bureau or office.”

While the McChrystal Group’s report found much at fault within the department, they ultimately recommended against splitting the department: “Rather than addressing the root causes of DHHR’s challenges, a split would exacerbate them by shifting the focus of central office teams and bureau leaders away from improving their support to teams in the field and toward the administrative requirements of the split.”

Each new department created by HB 2006 will have its own secretary. The three secretaries are expected to create an Office of Shared Administration to coordinate the efforts of each department.

