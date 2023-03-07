High School Basketball Playoff Breakdown

WTAP News @ 11
By Evan Lasek
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

With the high school basketball playoffs in full swing in W.Va., Evan Lasek has a breakdown of the teams that will be competing for titles in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The W.V.S.S.A.C. High School Girl’s Basketball State Tournament begins this week and teams such as St. Marys and Ravenswood begin their play.

For boy’s basketball, it is regional playoff week and St. Marys, Williamstown, Ritchie County, Ravenswood, Wirt County and Parkersburg South will all look for regional wins to clinch a spot in the state tournament.

