Michigan students travel to Parkersburg during spring break to lend a helping hand

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students from Spring Arbor University in Michigan traveled to Parkersburg during their spring break to help the MOV.

The students have helped clean Point Park and Parkersburg City Park and the rest of the week they will volunteer at churches while passing out bagged lunches for the hungry.

Keslyn Cay, says she loves doing missions like this because she truly enjoys helping people out.

”I just think that I really like helping people because I’m an education major so there was a lot of stuff with children’s ministry we can do out here so that was really exciting for me. Also it helps us grow in our faith as well as it helps other people so it’s kind of a win win for everybody especially if you enjoy doing things like this which I always have,” Cay said.

When asked why she chose Parkersburg Cay says the opportunity here couldn’t be denied.

“I think for me it just makes me really excited... We originally came here for flood relief but honestly it doesn’t need much relief right now,” said Cay.

For the rest of the week they will continue with different projects that will help benefit our community.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.