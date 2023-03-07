Morgan Local Schools re-open, buses cancelled

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Schools reopen today in Morgan County as members of the OAPSE Local 51 union continue to strike.

A statement released by Morgan Local School District superintendent Dr. Kristin Barker advised parents that routine bus transportation has been cancelled for March 7. “No routine routes will be provided except for students with special needs who have transportation listed as a related service,” Dr. Barker wrote. “Parents will need to plan to carpool or take their children to school themselves. "

The strike has been ongoing since March 1. Further negotiations between the union and the school board are set for March 10.

