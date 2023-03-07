Multiple people call police on ‘suspicious’ person dressed in ‘Scream’ costume

Multiple people in Sonoma, Calif., called police on Monday to report a person police said was hired to promote the new slasher movie.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) – A viral marketing ploy for the newest “Scream” movie is causing concern in a California county.

Coming on the heels of 2022′s “Scream 5,” the newest installment in the iconic slasher franchise, “Scream 6,” is set to hit theaters this Friday, March 10.

To raise awareness for the movie’s premiere, multiple people have donned the infamous Ghostface costume in Sonoma County, California, concerning citizens and authorities alike.

The Sonoma Police Department responded to the historic town square near First Street East and East Napa Street on Monday. There, they made contact with the “suspicious” individual wearing the Ghostface mask and hood.

The individual was also caught on live webcam video operated by Visit Sonoma.

After speaking with the person, authorities said they were hired to promote the upcoming Paramount Pictures film.

The original 1996 film starring Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, and Drew Barrymore filmed scenes in Sonoma Plaza, and several other locations in Sonoma County.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body found in Kanawha River
Burn ban
Ohio and West Virginia burn ban begins for the next three months
Camden Clark Medical Center
WVU Medicine acquires Ohio Valley Health Care
Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrests Charles Kelly for child porn
Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrests Charles Kelly for child porn
Candlelight vigil held in memory of Kimberly and Daniel Fulton
Vigil held in memory of Kimberly and Daniel Fulton

Latest News

Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home...
Police investigating body found in home with more than 60 cats inside
A crowd of around 100 gathered at the Shelby County Courthouse Saturday afternoon to demand...
Tyre Nichols probe: 7 from Memphis police fired, 1 retired
Michigan students come to lend a helping hand
Michigan students travel to Parkersburg during spring break to lend a helping hand
FILE - A new ad campaign featuring the revived slogan was scheduled to roll out Wednesday.
‘Be All You Can Be’: Army brings back old ad slogan
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America