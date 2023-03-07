Obituary: Hupp, Sue’ette Amos

Sue’ette Amos Hupp, 72, of Vienna, passed away on March 4, 2023, at her residence.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV May 20, 1950, the daughter of the late Heisel and Alice Shockley Amos.

She had retired from the St. Joseph Hospital after 37 years of service as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

She was a wonderful homemaker and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She loved metal detecting and fishing and was the caregiver for many of her family members at the end of their lives.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Michael E. Hupp of Vienna; Her sons, Aaron Hupp (Robin) of Vienna and Jason Hupp of Mineral Wells; Her grandchildren, Levi and Brenley Hupp, Caleb Alawat and Aubrey Strauss, all of Vienna and Chance and Destiny Hupp of Elizabeth, WV. One sister, Nancy Duncan (Joe) of Bridgewater, VA. Two brothers, Phil Amos (Jackie) of Holton, IN. and Kim Amos (Kim) of Tunnel Hill, GA. Her brothers and sisters-in-law, Brenda Shamblin (Bubba) of Washington, WV. Danny Benson (Dianne) of Washington, WV. Cheryl Travis (Wayne) of Belleville, WV. Randy Hupp of Parkersburg and Pam Allen and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to he parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donnie Amos, and her father and mother-in-law, Jack and Velma Pritt Benson and Arthur Hupp.

The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, March 25th at Christ Mission Baptist Church at 537 Harris Highway from 1-3 pm with Pastor Mark Watkins officiating.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

