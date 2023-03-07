Obituary: Lewis, Thomas Lee

Thomas Lee Lewis, 82, of Loris, SC, formerly of Pettyville, WV, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Loris.

He was born June 18, 1940, in Weston, WV, a son of the late Marvin W. and Mildred Britton Lewis.

Thomas was retired after 29 years of service from E.I. DuPont and was a member of Sharon Baptist Church in Longs, SC. He enjoyed riding horses and camping.

Thomas is survived by his sons, Robert “Tom” Lewis of Grantsville, WV, Mark W. Lewis (Annette) of Washington, WV, and Jeffrey L. Lewis (Sherralyn) of Loris, SC; brother-in-law, Daniel Heiney of Grantsville, WV; grandchildren, Jonathan Lewis (Amanda), Dustin Lewis (Sara), Sundance Lewis, Levi Gibson, Sailor Gibson, Courtney Lewis, LeeAnn Lewis, Mary Connell, Seth Connell, and Sean Connell; great-grandchildren, Paige Lewis, Allison Lewis, Isabelle Lewis, Kendall Richards, and Dusty Lewis.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Carol A. Lewis; brother, Robert M. Lewis; and sister, Carolyn Heiney.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg, with Pastor Greg Swisher officiating. Interment will follow at the Evergreen South Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 8:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lewis family.

