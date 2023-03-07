Obituary: McFarland, Oren Edward “Ed”

Oren Edward “Ed” McFarland, 81, of Macfarlan, WV, died March 6, 2023, at his residence.

He was born August 16, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Wilbur Lewis and Girta Mae Nutter McFarland.

Ed was a store owner of McFarland Market for 41 years.  He was a Ritchie County Commissioner from 1981-1988.  He built a log home out of his own logs and was an auctioneer.  Ed enjoyed telling tales, keeping the store, spending time with people, and making them happy.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Elaine Gumm McFarland; children, Debbie Newlon (Doug) of Macfarlan and Charles Hatfield (Tammy) of Smithville; sister, Louie Clay (Willis) of Ashtabula, OH; grandchildren, Jeremy Newlon (Rachel), Shawn Newlon (Missy) and Drew Hatfield (Sally); great-grandchildren, Bobby Ray, Skylar Newlon, Ian Newlon, and Isaac Newlon; two great-great-grandchildren and other family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home, with Rev. Tim Bell officiating.  Burial will follow in the McFarland Family Cemetery.  Friends may visit at the funeral home Thursday from 4-8 PM.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

