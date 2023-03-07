Obituary: Scott, Tai Terrell

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Tai Terrell Scott, 48, of Belpre, OH, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at his residence.

He was born October 23, 1974, in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of Ruth Scott (William King - deceased) and the late Julius Muse.

Tai spent ten years doing a job that he loved. He offered in-home support services for people with disabilities through HAVAR of Athens. This wasn’t just a job to Tai; he cared deeply for his clients.

He was an avid video gamer, a cat lover, a Baltimore Ravens fan, and a collector of Marvel Legends, Action Force, and Transformer action figures. He was a supportive father, son, husband, and to many, a true friend. He was loved by everyone that knew him and had the kindest soul.

Tai is survived by his wife, Holly Stull Scott; One daughter, Tara Stull; One son, Christopher Scott; One step-brother, William King Jr.; Three half-siblings whom he had recently been reacquainted with, Keywana Muse, Lisa Muse, and Eric Muse; cousin “formerly known as Richard”; sister-in-law Kayla Ross, niece Lyra Myers, countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and siblings-in-law; Special friends, Michael and Celest Pollock & Family and Ron Dolley; parents-in-law Harold & Rebecca Ross.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Comfort Suites in Mineral Wells, WV.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre is honored to serve the Scott Family.

