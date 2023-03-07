Parkersburg gets two HUD grants worth over $1 million together

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg received multiple HUD grants worth over $1 million.

Parkersburg Development Director Ryan Barber gave WTAP some insight into how the money is used.

According to Barber, Parkersburg has been getting these grants since the 80′s.

The HUD Community Development Block Grant is worth $877,696 this year.

Barber said that that money covers multiple initiatives, from housing to economic development. For instance, it goes towards rental rehab programs, the community oriented policing division, sidewalks, and more.

The HUD HOME Investment Partnerships Program grant is bringing in $340,496.

Barber said that that money goes towards housing. For instance, tenant-based rental assistance programs.

Here’s how Barber described the hoped impact of these grants.

“Quality of life, livability, economic development. We want to retain the population we have but also promote tourism and new residents to join us in Parkersburg,” he said.

Barber said there will be a 15 day public comment period in mid-April, in which you can voice your opinion on how the city should use these grants. You can write in, call the development office, or attend one of the public meetings.

This year, Vienna got a HUD Community Development Block Grant worth $103,652.

Mayor Rapp told WTAP that they haven’t solidified their budget however they typically use this grant to help locals with emergency home repairs.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.