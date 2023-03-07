Police welfare check reveals man’s body, more than 60 cats

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man’s body and more than 60 cats were discovered inside a home on Monday evening, according to the Nitro Police Chief.

The discovery came during a welfare check by police after a family member told officers they had not heard from a loved one in a few weeks.

No foul play is suspected, but police say the body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office.

The chief says 60 to 70 cats were found inside the home. Several of the animals were found dead.

Further information has not been released.

