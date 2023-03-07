Why gas prices may be higher in certain areas

Corner Mart
Corner Mart(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lori Weaver-Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass says if you see a gas station in an area with higher demand it’s not unordinary to see higher prices. Gas stations located just off the interstates usually have higher prices due to their location and drivers are paying a little more for the convenience. But make no mistake, fuel retailers pricing is primarily driven by market forces.

“If gasoline station A buys their next load of wholesale gasoline on Tuesday, they get that price. Maybe by Friday it’s gone up when gasoline station B places their order and so there can be a difference in price just because of what the wholesale cost is to that retailer,” said Weaver-Hawkins.

Gas prices are steady right now in the two Virginias but they’re lower than they were a month ago. As warmer weather approaches, gas stations are already switching out their winter blend fuels to the summer blends.

Weaver-Hawkins says the difference between them is the way the two different blends are refined. That difference aims to reduce pollution, but the switch can cause an increase in the price per gallon.

“The summer blend is meant to reduce emissions but it’s also more costly to refine and that gets passed on to the consumer. So that can also increase up to a nickel a gallon. Those kind of factors are coming into play since we’re getting into summer, getting into greater demand,” said Weaver-Hawkins.

Local mechanics say there are some ways you can save money at the pump. It begins with staying on top of your vehicle’s maintenance.

“You can make sure your tires are properly inflated. You can make sure that have the correct oil in it, your oils clean. You can make sure your engine has a good tune up on it and lighten your load. Make sure your air conditioner is used as sparingly as possible,” said Kevin Davidson, the owner of K & B Performance.

There are other tips to optimize fuel economy. Experts say not to drive aggressively and avoid rapid acceleration because those are two things that burn gas faster.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body found in Kanawha River
Burn ban
Ohio and West Virginia burn ban begins for the next three months
Camden Clark Medical Center
WVU Medicine acquires Ohio Valley Health Care
Wood County is facing a syphilis outbreak.
Syphilis numbers remain at outbreak levels in Wood County - what you need to know
Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrests Charles Kelly for child porn
Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrests Charles Kelly for child porn

Latest News

Motion for competency evaluation filed for Scott Hickman
Motion for competency evaluation filed for Scott Hickman
Motion for competency evaluation filed for Scott Hickman
Motion for competency evaluation filed for Scott Hickman
Morgan Local Schools re-open, buses cancelled
Students in Morgan County return to in-person learning as strike continues
Michigan students come to lend a helping hand
Michigan students travel to Parkersburg during spring break to lend a helping hand
Gov. Justice signs sweeping tax cut legislation
Gov. Justice signs sweeping tax cut legislation into law