Why gas prices may be higher in certain areas

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lori Weaver-Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass says if you see a gas station in an area with higher demand it’s not unordinary to see higher prices. Gas stations located just off the interstates usually have higher prices due to their location and drivers are paying a little more for the convenience. But make no mistake, fuel retailers pricing is primarily driven by market forces.

“If gasoline station A buys their next load of wholesale gasoline on Tuesday, they get that price. Maybe by Friday it’s gone up when gasoline station B places their order and so there can be a difference in price just because of what the wholesale cost is to that retailer,” said Weaver-Hawkins.

Gas prices are steady right now in the two Virginias but they’re lower than they were a month ago. As warmer weather approaches, gas stations are already switching out their winter blend fuels to the summer blends.

Weaver-Hawkins says the difference between them is the way the two different blends are refined. That difference aims to reduce pollution, but the switch can cause an increase in the price per gallon.

“The summer blend is meant to reduce emissions but it’s also more costly to refine and that gets passed on to the consumer. So that can also increase up to a nickel a gallon. Those kind of factors are coming into play since we’re getting into summer, getting into greater demand,” said Weaver-Hawkins.

Local mechanics say there are some ways you can save money at the pump. It begins with staying on top of your vehicle’s maintenance.

“You can make sure your tires are properly inflated. You can make sure that have the correct oil in it, your oils clean. You can make sure your engine has a good tune up on it and lighten your load. Make sure your air conditioner is used as sparingly as possible,” said Kevin Davidson, the owner of K & B Performance.

There are other tips to optimize fuel economy. Experts say not to drive aggressively and avoid rapid acceleration because those are two things that burn gas faster.

