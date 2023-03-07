Wildlife experts rescue manatee hooked in the face and tangled in fishing wire

A large fishing lure was hooked to the manatee’s face and flipper.
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Wildlife experts rescued a manatee near Crystal River, Florida, that had fishing line wrapped around its flipper, making it difficult for it to swim.

A large fishing lure was hooked to the manatee’s face and flipper as well, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook.

Experts successfully captured the manatee to remove the lure and take the animal to Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park for rehabilitation.

FWC posted video of the entangled manatee showing how difficult it was for the animal to maneuver with one fin.

“It’s important to ensure that we all do our part to prevent entanglements by disposing of trash, monofilament fishing line and other gear in the proper bins,” wildlife experts said.

Entanglements on marine mammals should only be removed by wildlife officials.

